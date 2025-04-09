‘Purveyors of misery’ jailed for role in supply of heroin

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A criminal pair have been locked up for their roles in supplying tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of heroin.

Jessica Louise Richards, 34, and Ryan Andrew Henry, 45, appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court for sentencing on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the offences last month.

Richards, of Ladies Drive in Lerwick, admitted being involved in the supply of the Class A drug while on bail.

Henry admitted permitting his house in North Lochside to be used in the supply of heroin.

Both charges covered the period from 5th July to 18th August, 2024.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said from what he had heard of the case, it was “effectively a commercial operation”.

“Given the amount of money that was recovered it is reasonable to see this was fairly large,” he said.

Sheriff Cruickshank said heroin “ruins lives” and said those involved in its supply were “purveyors of misery that can have life shattering consequences”.

The sheriff handed Richards a two-year sentence, while Henry was jailed for 12 months.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie previously told the court how an off-duty police officer overheard Richards make a telephone call about drugs while at the Clickimin Leisure Complex last summer.

Richards was said to have met with another person and the police were alerted.

While a wrap was found on the person Richards was dealing with, the accused attempted to get away.

She was later found “bent over behind a parked van”. Officers discovered she was carrying a bag of heroin worth £20,490.

After her release, further intelligence informed police that Richards and Henry were storing more drugs at his house.

In total, Mr MacKenzie said officers found £5,120 in cash and heroin worth £31,250.

On Wednesday, Richards’ defence agent Tommy Allan said she took full responsibility for her role and acknowledged she must “move away from this lifestyle”.

Mr Allan said it was clear his client would be facing a custodial sentence and this threatened her access to her children.

The solicitor said Richards had mental health issues but said she had co-operated with the social worker when putting together reports for the court

Henry’s defence agent Liam McAllister said his client was in a similar “tragic” situation to Richards.

He said his client was a “victim of addiction” but had remained “offence free” for the last 26 years.

Mr McAllister said his client felt it had been a weakness on his part that he had not supported his partner better.