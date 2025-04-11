Car thief who stripped off in attempt to avoid police is ordered to carry out unpaid work

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A car thief who crashed a vehicle, wrote another off and then took off his clothes has been given a supervision order and 300 hours of unpaid work.

Jack Desvaux, 23, previously admitted the charge at Lerwick Sheriff Court and appeared again for sentencing on Wednesday.

Last month the court heard how the owner of the stolen car was left out of pocket because the insurers found it was insecure when Desvaux had taken it.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said there was “nothing meaningful” that he could do to help the complainers financially. He acknowledged the victims had “lost out” because of Desvaux’s “calous stupidity”.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said social work reports prepared for the hearing found Desvaux would be suited to a community payback order because he was diagnosed with ADHD.

Mr Allan said it was “no excuse” and his client recognised he would have to face the consequences.

The solicitor stressed how “severe” the situation was for Desvaux, of Hoofields, Lerwick,

Desvaux had taken the car from a car park on Market Street and had driven along the town’s Commercial Street and North Road at grossly excessive speeds.He crossed over to the opposite carriageway and crashed into a parked car.

He then got out of the car and ran away from the police, who had attended “almost instantaneously”.

In the process he decided to take off items of his clothing to evade detection and pervert the course of justice.

Desvaux was given a community payback order, with supervision and told to complete 300 hours of unpaid work.