Former soldier given hefty fine after abusing NorthLink staff

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A former soldier was given a hefty fine for being abusive to NorthLink staff at its ferry terminal and struggling with police trying to arrest him.

John MacCabe, 41, of Provost Rust Drive, Aberdeen, admitted the charge after pleading by letter – because he is now banned from using the ferry service.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told how MacCabe behaved “belligerently” on 19th November last year when he tried to board the southbound vessel in Lerwick at around 5.40pm.

The court heard MacCabe had been “so drunk” after “drinking all day” that he fell off of the chair he was sitting on inside the terminal.

He became abusive, shouting and swearing at a staff member after they approached him to say he was unfit to travel back to Aberdeen.

Staff had asked him to leave but he lay down to sleep, despite being told he was unable to spend the night there.

Police were called and MacCabe struggled with the officers, trying to shake them off before he was taken to the ground and arrested.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had spent nine-and-a-half years in the army, serving in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan until 2010.

Currently MacCabe is employed in the telecom industry and while based at Sullom for work, he engaged in an active social scene.

Mr Allan added his client had to get a friend to pay for a flight back to the mainland after he was banned from using the NorthLink service.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank handed him an £800 fine.