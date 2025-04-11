News

April 11, 2025
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 11th April) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE: Three more “super” salmon sites are in the works.
  • Council misses potential community benefits from Scatsta airport.
  • FEATURE: South Mainland athlete trains with Chelsea football foundation.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Mind Your Head’s warning to stressed out workers.
  • Trump tariff impacts on council finances and local businesses.
  • Roundup of latest energy news in ENERGY ZONE.
  • NATURE: Herons, otters and puffins welcome in spring across the isles.
  • SPORT: Hockey team makes third District final on the trot.
