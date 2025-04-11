In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 11th April) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Three more “super” salmon sites are in the works.
- Council misses potential community benefits from Scatsta airport.
- FEATURE: South Mainland athlete trains with Chelsea football foundation.
- EXCLUSIVE: Mind Your Head’s warning to stressed out workers.
- Trump tariff impacts on council finances and local businesses.
- Roundup of latest energy news in ENERGY ZONE.
- NATURE: Herons, otters and puffins welcome in spring across the isles.
- SPORT: Hockey team makes third District final on the trot.