POLL: Should Shetland have more salmon farms?

A consultation closes next week on plans for what will be, if approved, the UK’s largest salmon farm: Fish Holm.

Meanwhile Scottish Sea Farms confirmed this week ambitions for three more “super” fish farms round Whalsay and Skerries.

The company says building bigger pens further out to sea is the key to fixing lice and disease issues which have plagued the sector in the past. Each new farm also promises new jobs.

But environmentalists say larger farms pose an even greater risk to the environment, and fishermen fear being elbowed out of their traditional grounds.

“When will enough be enough?” the Shetland Fishermen’s Association asked this week.

What do you think? Should Shetland have more salmon farms?

