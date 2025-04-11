Woman given supervision order after throwing chips at teens in ferry waiting room

A 34-year-old woman who threw chips at children has been given a community payback order and six months supervision.

Nadine Wilson, of Bressay, was handed the sentence on Wednesday during a hearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Defence agent Tommy Allan told the court there had been issues with the behaviour of young people at the Bressay ferry terminal, prior to the incident, which happened on 11th September last year.

He said this had been confirmed with the chairman of Lerwick Community Council.

Mr Allan said he “cast no aspersions” on the complainers in this case – but added there had been problems caused by some young people using the waiting room.

He said Wilson suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) which could be “complex”.

At the time of the incident, Mr Allan said his client had been “anxious and stressed”.

The court previously heard how Wilson had assaulted three children – then aged 13, 14 and 15.

The bairns were “minding their own business” when Wilson entered the waiting area, eating chips, and later became abusive.

Wilson was said to have warned the trio not to touch her phone.

She also repeatedly slammed the door to the waiting area against an internal wall after one child came through the entrance, closing it behind them.

The court heard she shouted and swore at the bairns telling them to leave it open.

Wilson accused the teenagers of being “disrespectful”, also calling them “pricks” and one of them a “bitch”.

She later began throwing her chips at the children and spraying the contents of her water bottle at them after telling them to “mind their own business”.