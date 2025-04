NorthLink's freight vessel Helliar will sail north tonight. The Hildasay, meanwhile, is expected to be back in service tomorrow. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

NorthLink’s freight vessel Hildasay will be back in service tomorrow (Sunday) once essential repairs are carried out.

The ferry operator said yesterday that an immediate repair was required to a hull plate on the vessel.

However, the work is expected to be carried out in time for a slightly later departure to Kirkwall at 6pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Helliar is scheduled to leave Aberdeen for Lerwick tonight.