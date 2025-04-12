Rising North tickets in hot demand

The Fiction performing at Rising North Festival last year. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Organisers of this year’s Rising North festival have been “blown away” by early demand, with tickets for two concerts in August currently sold out.

The tickets only went on sale last night (Friday) at 7pm.

“The demand for our festival simply blew us away,” organisers have said in an online post.

“The number of tickets in baskets within the first few minutes made it almost sold out in those early moments.

“As people had items in baskets which were not completed, these were auto re-released and back available for sale.”

However, tickets for concerts on Friday 15th August and Saturday 16th August are “currently sold out” – although some tickets are expected to be offered for resale once a technical website glitch is sorted out.

Organisers say many tickets or QR codes have ended up being sent to spam or junk folders, and are advising customers to check these folders if they need to.

Last year’s Rising North – the first to be held – was praised as an outstanding three-day musical highlight.