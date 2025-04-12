Arts & Entertainment News

Rising North tickets in hot demand

April 12, 2025 0
Rising North tickets in hot demand
The Fiction performing at Rising North Festival last year. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Organisers of this year’s Rising North festival have been “blown away” by early demand, with tickets for two concerts in August currently sold out.

The tickets only went on sale last night (Friday) at 7pm.

“The demand for our festival simply blew us away,” organisers have said in an online post.

“The number of tickets in baskets within the first few minutes made it almost sold out in those early moments.

“As people had items in baskets which were not completed, these were auto re-released and back available for sale.”

However, tickets for concerts on Friday 15th August and Saturday 16th August are “currently sold out” – although some tickets are expected to be offered for resale once a technical website glitch is sorted out.

Organisers say many tickets or QR codes have ended up being sent to spam or junk folders, and are advising customers to check these folders if they need to.

Last year’s Rising North – the first to be held – was praised as an outstanding three-day musical highlight.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.