Bail given to man who is ‘running out of road’

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man will have to wait a month to learn of his sentence after he appeared in court on warrant for breaching bail.

Thomas Drever, 27, was given a second chance and allowed his liberty on Monday before the outcome of three cases are heard next month.

Honorary Sheriff Willie Shannon told Drever he was “not a completely lost cause” – but he was “running out of road”.

Drever, of no fixed abode, previously admitted threatening and abusive behaviour in Kantersted Road, Lerwick, on 27th October last year. He also pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.

A warrant was issued for his apprehension in March after he failed to appear in court.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told Monday’s court that police officers had seen him at 1.50am on the night in question.

Drever ignored shouts from the officers, who then tried to arrest him. He shouted derogatory terms at the officers, telling them to “fuck off”.

Drever also struggled with the officers after he was put in handcuffs, and tried to prevent officers from putting him in the patrol car.

Back at the police station, Drever threatened to burn down the homes of the officers. Mr MacKenzie said Drever also spat at officers during the incident.

“Such was the level of aggression, straps had to be placed on his legs,” the fiscal added.

Drever made matters worse for himself when he missed a court date last month.

Mr MacKenzie said even if he had forgotten the date, he should have asked his solicitor.

Defence agent Tommy Allan told the court his client had a “relatively low” 45 hours left of a community payback order to complete.

This was “not unachievable” and Drever wanted to do the work.

He said supervision was also something that could be of assistance to Drever.

Honorary Sheriff Shannon sought reassurance that Drever would attend the court given that he was homeless and previous letters from the court were unable to reach him.

Mr Allan said the sheriff would have to trust that Drever would come back.

The sheriff reluctantly allowed bail, setting the sentencing and community payback review for 14th May.