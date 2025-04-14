Guizer placed on sex offenders register after grabbing woman at Up-Helly-A’

A 44-year-old man has admitted grabbing a woman’s buttocks during Up-Helly-A’.

Gareth Geddes, of Stocketgaet, Lerwick, pleaded guilty to the charge at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday 29th January at an Up-Helly-A’ hall.

Geddes, who was part of a squad, was not aware who she was but gave her a “proper grab”, the court heard.

Before the complainer could say anything to him, Geddes had already gone.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client did not intend to cause offence and was “genuinely sorry” to have upset the complainer.

It was meant as a “joke”, Mr Allan said.

Geddes apologised to the complainer’s partner when he realised who she was and made the point of apologising again the next day.

Sentencing was deferred for social work reports until 4th June.

Geddes has been placed on the sex offenders register in the meantime.