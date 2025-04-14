Lyall for Holyrood?

Moraig Lyall, chairwoman of ZetTrans and SIC's environment and transport committee.

Shetland Central councillor Moraig Lyall has joined the Liberal Democrats – and could represent Shetland at Holyrood.

The chairwoman of the council’s environment and transport committee has put her name forward for selection as the party’s candidate in next May’s Scottish elections.

Mrs Lyall has updated her declarations of interest to include her Lib Dem membership.

It comes after Shetland’s current MSP Beatrice Wishart announced in February that she would be standing down at next year’s elections.

“When I joined the council I was very clear that I was a truly independent candidate – that I didn’t have any party affiliation,” said Mrs Lyall, who has been an independent SIC councillor since November 2019.

“But I have today updated my register of interests for the council to say that I am now a member of the Liberal Democrats.

“I have been encouraged to consider the fact there is going to be an opening for a candidate for the next Holyrood elections for the party.

“Having originally been a bit reluctant, I’ve now decided to at least explore the opportunity.

“I’ve joined the party and am going through that process. The party will obviously make the decision and announce who their candidate is later in the year.”