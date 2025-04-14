New Cullivoe road project open to tenders

The Cullivoe road. Photo: SIC

The much-anticipated replacement for the Cullivoe road has moved a step closer.

Shetland Islands Council has published the contract notice for the new B9082, which stretches from Gutcher to Cullivoe.

Tenders are being invited from contractors keen to construct the two-lane, 4.5km-long carriageway.

The existing single-track road will be realigned and a new road constructed to a width of 6.3 metres wide.

It will connect the B9082 junction with the A968 Ulsta to Gutcher road and its junction with the road to Cullivoe Pier.

The contract works also include associated drainage and landscaping, but doesn’t include road surfacing works, which will be done in-house by the council’s roads service.

The budgeted cost of the project is up to £7.44m, excluding VAT.

Chairwoman of the council’s environment and transport committee Moraig Lyall said: “I’m pleased to see this contract notice published, so that we can award this contract and for work to get under way soon to replace the Cullivoe road, which the community there have been waiting for for some time.”

Details of the contract notice can be found on the Public Contracts Scotland portal.