Surgical procedures called off at hospital

The Gilbert Bain Hospital.

NHS Shetland has cancelled non-urgent surgical procedures as it tackles a continuing strain on resources at the Gilbert Bain.

The health board warns the hospital is operating at full capacity following a sustained period of high demand across both hospital and community services.

All available inpatient beds have been opened.

But NHS Shetland says maintaining this level of care requires careful consideration of which services it can safely continue to deliver based on available staffing.

It has therefore taken the difficult decision to cancel surgical procedures where it can.

Theatre lists will be reviewed throughout the week, and any patients affected will be contacted directly.

Cancelled procedures will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Emergency surgery and urgent cancer treatment will continue as planned.

Outpatient clinics and other hospital departments remain open. But some may need to adjust their opening hours to support areas under increased pressure.

The health board says it is working closely with colleagues in community health and social care to ensure patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

Joint efforts are ongoing to improve patient flow across hospital and community settings, reduce delays, and maintain patient safety.

Nursing director Kathleen Carolan said: “Over recent weeks, our hospital and community services have been under significant pressure.

“We are doing everything possible to manage the current demand, including bringing in additional agency staff to support us.

“We understand how disruptive it is when procedures are postponed, and we only make these decisions when absolutely necessary.

“Patient and staff safety remains our top priority, and we thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding.”

Meanwhile, anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms are asked to delay visiting the hospital until they are fully recovered.

Likewise, those who have experienced vomiting or diarrhoea should wait at least 48 hours after symptoms have passed before visiting to help protect patients and staff.