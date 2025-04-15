Council staff to be balloted on strike action over ‘pitiful’ pay offer

Unison members marching in Lerwick during previous protests over pay,

Council staff are to be issued with strike ballots over what has been branded a “pitiful” pay offer.

Unison said today (Tuesday) it was balloting members across Scotland – including Shetland – in the largest vote of its kind in recent years.

The union has condemned the latest three per cent pay off made by employers Cosla as “pitiful”,

Shetland branch secretary Susanne Gens said: “This offer is simply not good enough.

“Energy bills are through the roof and rent and council tax are soaring.

“This inadequate pay offer forces council staff into impossible situations just to try to balance household bills.

“Council staff are essential to local communities, caring for the vulnerable, educating our children and maintaining essential services.”

Mrs Gens noted the Scottish government had only recently offered health workers a 4.25 per cent raise – and said council staff were “no less valuable”.

She said SIC staff deserved a fair pay settlement that reflects the essential services they provide.

Mrs Gens said problems were felt by workers throughout Scotland but even more so in Shetland due to the higher cost of living which was pushing members “deeper into poverty”.

Every Unison member working for the SIC will be receiving a purple envelope through the post shortly.

Unison Scotland co-lead for local government David O’Connor said the pay offer was “at best a thinly veiled pay cut”.

“After years of below-inflation pay awards, council wages have plummeted by a fifth,” he said.

“This pitiful offer only adds insult to injury to these essential workers.”Council staff work tirelessly to keep local services running.

“They deserve better.

“A pay rise that leaves many people struggling financially won’t help local authorities hold onto their workforce.

“Cosla should think again and come back with an improved offer.”

Cosla previously said the three per cent offer made in February represented a balance between aligning with inflation and protecting services and jobs.

“We must be clear that the current offer is not without challenges for councils struggling to balance budgets,” it said.

“We implore our unions to properly consult their members on pay offers rather than immediately seeking to escalate to damaging industrial action in pursuit of unsustainable levels of pay that would result in cuts to services and higher taxes.”

Unison Scotland is seeking a 6.5 per cent pay increase for all local government workers.

The strike ballot runs from 1st May to 12th June.