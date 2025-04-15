Free NorthLink travel vouchers extended to reach more young islanders

Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop at NorthLink terminal in Lerwick. Photo: Chloe Irvine

More young Shetlanders will be able to benefit from free journeys on NorthLink ferries.

The Scottish government has today (Tuesday) announced that its concessionary vouchers would be extended to islanders aged 19-21.

Currently, the scheme is available to people aged 16-18, and full-time volunteers up to 25.

But from 23rd June it will be available to people aged under 22 on the day of travel.

The scheme provides four single - or two return - ferry trips each year to eligible young people in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles as well as North Ayrshire, Argyll and Bute and Highland council areas.

The vouchers cover the foot passenger fare and, on overnight services from the Northern Isles, a sleeping pod or cabin berth.

First proposed as part of the Islands Connectivity Plan last year, the extension forms part of a Scottish government strategy which seeks to ensure ferry services are “sustainable and affordable for years to come”.

It follows the introduction of free inter-island ferry travel for all islanders under the age of 22 in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles, as reported earlier this month.

Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop welcomed the scheme’s extension, which she said would help more young people access work, meet friends and family and “experience new opportunities” which they may otherwise not have access to.

“This government is committed to growing the economy and supporting all our young people with the very best chance to succeed in life.

“We know bus, ferry and rail services provide vital connectivity to employment, education and training opportunities, and the offer of concessionary and discounted journeys makes it more affordable to access these important opportunities.

“We are doing all we can to ensure young people growing up on our islands can access similar opportunities to their peers on mainland Scotland.

“I recognise that many will want us to offer more free ferry travel to and from the mainland and we will keep that under review, but this latest concession is additional to the free bus travel that many young island residents also benefit from.”

Ferry staff will check the date of birth on the young person’s National Entitlement Card.