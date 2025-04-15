News

From Foula to Fair Isle, more than 170 groups register for Da Voar Redd Up

April 15, 2025 0
From Foula to Fair Isle, more than 170 groups register for Da Voar Redd Up
Aith Rainbows and Brownies taking part in last year's Da Voar Redd Up.

More than 170 groups have already signed up to take part in this year’s Da Voar Redd Up – the UK’s most successful litter-picking event.

Organisers at the Shetland Amenity Trust (SAT) said there had been interest from as far and wide as Foula, Fair Isle, Fetlar, Skerries and Whalsay.

And there is still time for others to sign up ahead of tomorrow’s (Wednesday) deadline for registration.

Starting from Saturday, the redd up groups will be busy removing litter from beaches and roadsides, as part of a week-long initiative.

Now in its 38th year, volunteers are encouraged to sign up and help make a difference.

SAT natural heritage manager Mhari McLeman said: ”Da Voar Redd Up is a fantastic volunteer-led community event where people can come together in the fresh air and make a meaningful difference to Shetland’s natural environment.

“Last year over 3,000 volunteers took part, reflecting the deep pride people have in their islands and their commitment to protecting the landscape around them.

“Some 200 groups participated, including sports teams, youth clubs, church groups, businesses, knitting circles, tour operators, and toddler groups.

“Families, neighbours, schools, and community organisations also got involved, demonstrating how Da Voar Redd Up brings people together for a shared purpose to care for their surroundings.”

Last year, single use plastic and vapes were reported in the top finds.

Quarff Scaffies alone discovered 56 vapes during their redd up.

Redd up bags are available to collect from outside the Shetland Museum and Archives. 

Visit the website to register. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.