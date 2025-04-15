From Foula to Fair Isle, more than 170 groups register for Da Voar Redd Up

Aith Rainbows and Brownies taking part in last year's Da Voar Redd Up.

More than 170 groups have already signed up to take part in this year’s Da Voar Redd Up – the UK’s most successful litter-picking event.

Organisers at the Shetland Amenity Trust (SAT) said there had been interest from as far and wide as Foula, Fair Isle, Fetlar, Skerries and Whalsay.

And there is still time for others to sign up ahead of tomorrow’s (Wednesday) deadline for registration.

Starting from Saturday, the redd up groups will be busy removing litter from beaches and roadsides, as part of a week-long initiative.

Now in its 38th year, volunteers are encouraged to sign up and help make a difference.

SAT natural heritage manager Mhari McLeman said: ”Da Voar Redd Up is a fantastic volunteer-led community event where people can come together in the fresh air and make a meaningful difference to Shetland’s natural environment.

“Last year over 3,000 volunteers took part, reflecting the deep pride people have in their islands and their commitment to protecting the landscape around them.

“Some 200 groups participated, including sports teams, youth clubs, church groups, businesses, knitting circles, tour operators, and toddler groups.

“Families, neighbours, schools, and community organisations also got involved, demonstrating how Da Voar Redd Up brings people together for a shared purpose to care for their surroundings.”

Last year, single use plastic and vapes were reported in the top finds.

Quarff Scaffies alone discovered 56 vapes during their redd up.

Redd up bags are available to collect from outside the Shetland Museum and Archives.

Visit the website to register.