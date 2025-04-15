News

Lifeboat and coastguard helicopter called to rescue casualty on fishing vessel

April 15, 2025 0
The Lerwick Lifeboat on a previous call 

The Lerwick lifeboat and coastguard helicopter have been called to attend a casualty on board a fishing vessel.

A coastguard spokesman confirmed a medical evacuation was requested for a crew member on board a boat 25 miles east southeast of Sumburgh. 

The emergency was reported at 1.10pm. 

The coastguard helicopter collected the injured crewman and flew him to the Clickimin emergency landing site.

It touched down at around 2.45pm and the casualty was transferred to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

