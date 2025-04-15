News

Police receive 50 reports of vehicle vandalism 

April 15, 2025
One of the damaged vehicles. 

Police have confirmed the number of reports relating to a spate of car vandalism in Lerwick last weekend has reached around 50.

Officers said they received multiple reports of damaged vehicles on Sunday, 6th April.

A glass pane in a door at Sound primary school was also smashed around the same time.

Police Scotland confirmed this week that there had been around 50 reports relating the vandalism.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” a force spokeswoman said.

One owner of a car damaged in the spree of vandalism said they expected the cost of repairing their vehicle to be around £2,500.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101.

