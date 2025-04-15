Police receive 50 reports of vehicle vandalism
Police have confirmed the number of reports relating to a spate of car vandalism in Lerwick last weekend has reached around 50.
Officers said they received multiple reports of damaged vehicles on Sunday, 6th April.
A glass pane in a door at Sound primary school was also smashed around the same time.
Police Scotland confirmed this week that there had been around 50 reports relating the vandalism.
“Enquiries are ongoing,” a force spokeswoman said.
One owner of a car damaged in the spree of vandalism said they expected the cost of repairing their vehicle to be around £2,500.
Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101.