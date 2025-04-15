Viking community fund marks million pound milestone

An aerial view of the Viking Energy windfarm. Photo: John Coutts.

More than a million pounds of Viking Energy windfarm cash has been awarded to community projects.

The Viking community fund has supported 52 projects since its launch last September.

And the Shetland Community Benefit Fund, which manages the scheme, said it was a “milestone it was proud to have achieved”.

As part of its planning approval for the windfarm, SSE Renewables is required to provide £2.2m in community benefit throughout the life of the development.

Payments made so far range from £200,000 for the MRI Scanner Appeal through to smaller funds of £500 for local youth clubs.

SCBF fund manager Eleanor Gear said: “It’s not always the largest grant awards that deliver the greatest value to our communities, often those smaller grants to enhance a project or test an idea have just as big an impact.”

Strategic priorities for the fund were agreed following a public consultation in 2022 covering areas such as improvements to affordable housing, broadband and mobile coverage, and helping to reduce the cost of living.

More than £600,000 has been awarded to these strategic projects, including £114,349 to the Brae Rural Energy Hub, which will go towards staffing costs over four years.

Brae Rural Energy Hub board director Andrew Hall said he was “delighted” with the funding as staff would be “essential” to the hub’s success.

Mr Hall said staff would be based at the hub within the Brae Youth and Community Centre, offering public support around services such as hiring electric bikes.

“As well as this, they are there to co-ordinate events and offer energy advice, supporting the community to reduce energy costs and increase awareness of simple ways to reduce carbon footprint,” he added.

The South Nesting Boating Club has been awarded £79,800 for an environmental impact assessment to progress its marina project; £60,000 has gone to the Scalloway Community Development Company for a district heating feasibility study; and £17,273 to the Fair Isle Marine Research Organisation for a sand eel survey.

Ability Shetland will receive £15,000 to support the employment of a family support worker.

Other projects include £34,200 to the Brae Community Hall to upgrade its car park the Bigton Community Shop received £3,850 for a similar project.

Youth focused projects included £920 for new equipment and roller skates for the Lunnasting Young Ones Club, £1,000 for the First Aith Brownies for filmmaking equipment and £766 for sports equipment and craft kits for the Tingwall Youth Club.

While the funding has been welcomed, the windfarm has also faced significant controversy since it officially opened, due to the millions of pounds in constraint payments it has received for remaining idle.

There have also bee complaints raised about noise and the time taken to remove the debris from a damaged blade.