Mossy Hill substation recommended for approval from councillors

The council chamber Photo: SIC

A 132kV substation in Mossy Hill is set to be given approval by councillors at a planning committee meeting next week.

Planning officials will present a report to the committee on Wednesday, which will include infrastructure works to connect an eight-turbine wind farm to a new substation owned by Mossy Hill Shetland Ltd.

Recommendations from officials ask councillors to approve the development as the works are expected to have “acceptable impacts” on traffic, environment, drainage and waste.

If approved, the proposal will develop four buildings, comprising two substations and two control buildings, on a 1.7 hectare site where Ladies Drive joins the A970 route at the north side of town.

Planning permission is also sought at the same time for a temporary construction compound with an area of 3,574 sqm.

Lerwick Community Council opted to object to the proposal back in January, after members were unsure whether connection infrastructure would be overground or underground. However, it later received the information it was looking for and withdrew its objection.