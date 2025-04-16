Trade adviser seeks review of Bigton bothy rejection 

The proposed bothy. Image: née gibson architects.

An international trade adviser is seeking a review after his plans to convert a former pumphouse into a bothy were refused.

Thomas Mushet first visited Shetland for work seven years ago when he immediately realised “what a special place it was”.

He bought the Rerwick Booster site, off the B9122 straight mile, near Bigton, with the aim of having a small base for when he visits the isles.

As a painter, he said he was “inspired by the peace and tranquillity”.

Mr Mushet put forward a “soft-touch proposal” last year to convert the former Scottish Water pumphouse into a bothy – but the SIC refused the application.

Planning officials said it was contrary to the council’s local development plan, failed to respect the National Scenic Area (NSA) and was not of a “high quality design”.

Now, he is seeking a review of the decision, with the request due to go before the SIC’s planning committee on Wednesday, 23rd April.

In a report to the committee, Mr Mushet’s representatives, née gibson architects, said the proposal aimed to “sensitively improve” a dilapidated building near the NSA.

In doing so, the report said the applicant would be able to continue supporting Shetland’s local economy.

“Without a change of use and approval of this application, this site and building will be difficult to improve and is likely to go to ruin,” the report added.

“This will have a growing and negative impact on the NSA,

“As the building continues to deteriorate the high possibility of the presence of asbestos issues may become a public health issue.”

The report acknowledged the proposal was “at odds with policy” but suggested it would be “clearly better for the wider area than the existing situation”.

“In doing so, we and the applicant chose a very light-touch approach in regard to scale and visual impact.

“We believe the value it can bring to the area makes it worthy of being considered an exception.”

The architect noted the proposed bothy building had been selected after careful research, and was the same manufacturer and type of one constructed in Fair Isle in 2021.

The report said Mr Mushet visited Shetland for business and supprted the local food and drink sector.

It said the proposals would address the difficulties in finding short or long stay accommodation in Shetland and provides a reliable base for the applicant.

The design features two buildings – a bothy with living area and kitchen and a shed with composting toilet

It also features two parking bays and.a turning area.

The application received one objection from a Bigton resident who said he was against agricultural grazing land in remote areas being used for development.

The objection also said the development would have a negative impact on the NSA and highlighted several planning policies.

The owner of the property where the proposed site is located, however, said the applicant had his “full approval”.

In his initial application, Mr Mushet said he had no desire to make any changes that would not enhance or improve what was already there.

“I know how special the place is,” he said.

Planning committee members will be asked on Wednesday whether the local review body is to hold a pre-examination meeting to decide how the review is to be conducted.