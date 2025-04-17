Bird observatory finally set to reopen six years after devastating fire

The new Fair Isle Bird Observatory. Photo: Alex Penn.

Birders are rejoicing after a world famous observatory announced it would be opening for guests – six years after being destroyed by fire.

The Fair Isle Bird Observatory (Fibo) confirmed last night (Wednesday) it would be reopening from Monday, 12th May.

It heralds the triumphant conclusion of a long and arduous journey to get the observatory back up and running after the devastating fire of 2019.

The lounge at the new observatory. Photo: Alex Penn.

Over the past six years, Fibo trustees have led a multi-million pound fundraising campaign, securing support from the likes of Shetland author Ann Cleeves, actor Douglas Henshall and hundreds of birders the world over.

They have also overseen a hugely complicated rebuild process, involving the shipping of 40 pre-fabricated modules to the island amid frequent weather-related delays.

And when the contractor in charge of the rebuild folded, trustees took the project in-house to finally get it over the line.

The redevelopment had previously been estimated to cost around £7.4m.

Now, the end is finally in sight.

“Friends of Fair Isle” will be given the first chance to book from Monday, 28th April, followed by the general public on 12th May.

“We look forward to welcoming you to Fair Isle and our unique bird observatory hotel,” Fibo said on its website.

In its preparations to reopen, Fibo has appointed two key positions - a new head of ornithology and hospitality manager.

The job adverts received a record number of applications from around the world.

Alex Penn was selected as head of ornithology after five years working in different birding roles around the reserve.

And Jonnie Fisk will run hospitality, having worked at the observatory as an assistant warden in 2024.

The observatory has also recently been granted permission to serve alcohol in its guesthouse.

According to documents lodged with the SIC, the licence will cover the hours of noon to 1am.

Although the guesthouse will be closed between November and February, the application states there may be “ad-hoc events, meetings and community functions” during the off-season when it is open and alcohol will be sold.

As well as its internationally recognised ornithological contribution, the observatory plays a critical role in the Fair Isle economy, almost doubling the island’s population during the summer.