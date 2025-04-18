In this week’s Shetland Times

News

In today’s (Friday, 18th April) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: Unst resident to leave island after becoming “sick to death” of ferry issues

• EXCLUSIVE: Steps taken to open up harbour to aquaculture 

• FOCUS ON: Iconic sail training ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl

• BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Behind the scenes of Handmade Fish Co

• Viking Energy Windfarm receives one of the worst output rates in Britain

• Winner, runner-up and third place of The Shetland Times pet competition is unveiled 

• SPORT: Victory for women’s football team in Orkney 

