News

POLL: Should those who don’t cancel unused ferry bookings be charged? 

April 18, 2025 0
POLL: Should those who don’t cancel unused ferry bookings be charged? 
Bluemull Sound ferry Bigga.

Calls have been made this week to penalise people who fail to cancel inter-island ferry sailings they have not turned up for.

An Unst resident told The Shetland Times she intends to move out of the island due to ongoing issues with the ferry service.

Among the problems she faced this week was being able to secure a booking back into Unst after travelling to Lerwick.

While she could get into town without difficulty on Tuesday morning, when she tried to book her return journey she was told all ferries to Unst were booked up until 4pm. 

However, after arriving in Gutcher for an earlier ferry, she found there was only one car in the booked lane – and only three more joined it.

She believed this was due to people block-booking sailings and failing to cancel them when they were no longer needed – calling on those who fail to cancel their sailings to be penalised.

Poll Maker

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.