Rare warbler found in the UK for first time in over a decade in Whalsay

Eastern bonelli's warbler at the Skaw plantation in Whalsay this afternoon. Photo: John Lowrie Irvine

An eastern bonelli’s warbler has been found in Whalsay today (Saturday) — marking only the third time the species has been recorded in Shetland and an eighth record for Britain.

The warbler was discovered at the Skaw plantation by John Lowrie Irvine this afternoon.

The first Shetland record of the eastern bonelli’s warbler was recorded on 27th August 1998 outside the Sumburgh Hotel.

Another individual appeared in Scalloway from 10th-13th of October 2014, which had also been the last time it was recorded in the UK.

These birds originate from southeast Europe and Asia — primarily breeding in southwestern Turkey, southern Croatia, Albania, northern Greece and southern Romania.