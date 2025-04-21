Fire on feed barge at Lerwick’s Greenhead base

Harbour tug the Knab was assisting after a fire was reported on a feed barge at Lerwick's Greenhead base. Photo: Bryan Georgeson

A fire broke out on board and unmanned feed barge at Lerwick’s Greenhead base.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call at 10.23am this morning (Monday).

Two crews from Lerwick and one from Sandwick attended.

SFRS said its crews used four main jets, one ground monitor and a thermal imaging camera, along with a breathing apparatus team, in their efforts to tackle the blaze.

HM Coastguard, Lerwick RNLI and the harbour tug boat the Knab were also involved in the emergency response.

Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze on a feed barge.

Police were also in attendance.

Feed barges are used by the aquaculture sector to deliver feed to fish farms.