Leask announces District Cup final squad

The lasses who beat Glasgow Accies 4-1 in the Scottish District Cup semi-final.

The ladies’ hockey squad representing Shetland at Sunday’s District Cup final has been announced.

Coach Derek Leask revealed the names of the 17-strong team who will travel to Glasgow for the highly-anticipated fixture.

The travelling squad includes: Megan Nicholson (Spurs), Megan Hibbert (Delting), Chiara MacColl (Delting), Lynsey Morrison (Spurs), Alexis Robertson (Delting), Rhiannon Inkster-Smith (Spurs), Sarah Williamson (Burra), Kristan Robertson (Burra), Cara Leask (Spurs), Rhea Nicolson (Burra), Aimee Keith (Zetland), Megan Grant (Zetland), Kayleigh Irvine (Zetland), Abbey Arthur (Whalsay), Laura Nicolson (Burra), Catherine Irvine (Whalsay) and Nicola Balfour (Delting).

Leask said: “Preparation has gone really well, with several valuable practice matches against the men’s team over the past few weeks. We’d like to thank them for their support – it’s been a massive help in getting us match-ready.

“We travel with cautious confidence and are looking forward to giving a strong account of ourselves on the day.”

The match kicks off at 12pm at the National Hockey Stadium, Glasgow Green. It will be professionally live-streamed with expert commentary, and full details for viewing can be found at: https://tv.scottish-hockey.org.uk.

The Noost Bar will also be hosting a watch party, screening the game live for supporters who’d like to gather and cheer the team on from home.