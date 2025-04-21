Welding work thought to have caused feed barge fire

Tug boat Knab helped tackle the feed barge fire. Photo: Bryan Georgeson.

A fire on a feed barge is thought to have been caused by welding work being carried out on board.

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) harbourmaster Alexander Simpson said the person undertaking the work quickly raised the alarm and retreated ashore once they became aware of what was happening.

The fire at the LPA’s Greenhead base was reported to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at around shortly after 10.20am today (Monday).

It has since been extinguished with help from the SFRS and other emergency services.

Captain Simpson said there were no injuries or casualties involved.

He said the SFRS crews and harbour tug Knab were able to control the blaze for a team of firefighters to board the barge and put it out.

“I’m pleased to say the situation has been expertly handled by all involved and the situation has now returned to normal,” Capt Simpson added.

The SFRS sent two crews from Lerwick and one from Sandwick.

As well as the Knab, they were assisted by the Lerwick RNLI and coastguard.

The RNLI said its crew was launched to provide safety cover.

“Our thanks to emergency services colleagues and LPA staff for the speedy response,” it said.

“We’re glad no one was injured in this fire.”