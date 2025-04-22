Emergency services responding to jet ski incident in Gremista

A jet ski was recovered by emergency services.

Emergency services are attending to an ongoing jet ski incident at the Gremista marina.

The coastguard received an emergency call just after 4pm. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called after 4.20pm and sent two fire engines to the scene.

The incident is understood to have involved a jet ski with two people on board, which crashed into a pier near to Shetland Catch.

The coastguard helicopter and RNLI Lerwick Lifeboat have also been involved in the emergency response.

Coastguard would not confirm the nature of the incident.

“It is ongoing,” the coastguard said, “but it is not going to be protracted.”

The fire service was stood down at 4.53pm.