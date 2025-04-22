Fishing representatives brand fish-for-arms EU deal ‘absolutely ludicrous’

Scottish Fishing Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald, second from right.

Fishing representatives have reacted with alarm to unconfirmed reports that the UK government is wagering access to British waters for an arms deal with the EU.

After months of unease, reports first emerged over the weekend that Prime Minister Keir Starmer was closing in on access to a €150 billion EU defence fund — in return, at least in part, for a more generous, multi-year access arrangement for European fishermen.

“If true, it is ludicrous that the UK government has caved in to French demands,” said Elspeth MacDonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishing Federation.

“Absolutely ludicrous indeed,” said the Shetland Fishermen’s Association.

The Cabinet Office did not confirm reports — published first by The Sun, latterly by The Times and other outlets — and restated instead that fish and defence are not linked in any negotiations.

“No agreements have been reached and we have always been clear we will protect the interests of our fisheries,” the government said in a statement.

“The upcoming UK-EU Summit will cover a range of issues as we look to build a stable and positive relationship that aligns with our national interest,” it added.

“The UK has long been a leader in the defence and security of the Continent and we stand ready to negotiate a security and defence partnership agreement with the EU.”

Britain’s existing EU fisheries arrangement expires this summer.

If reported details are to be believed, the current version of a deal would stretch over multiple years, unlike most quota which are re-evaluated annually.

“This craven capitulation will be deeply unpopular right across the country but particularly in our coastal and island communities which depend on the sea for their jobs and future prospects,” said Ms Elspeth.

