Police confirm young man has died in jet ski tragedy
Police have confirmed a young man has died in a jet ski tragedy.
Emergency services were called to an incident in Gremista marina this afternoon.
A jet ski carrying two people crashed into the pier near Shetland Catch.
Police have now confirmed one person died.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025, we were called to a report of a jet ski crashing into a pier at Gremista, Shetland.
“Emergency services attended and an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“His family is aware.
“A 17-year-old male youth has been taken to hospital for treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”