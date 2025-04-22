News

Police confirm young man has died in jet ski tragedy

Shetland Times April 22, 2025
A jet ski was recovered by emergency services.

Police have confirmed a young man has died in a jet ski tragedy.

Emergency services were called to an incident in Gremista marina this afternoon.

A jet ski carrying two people crashed into the pier near Shetland Catch.

Police have now confirmed one person died.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025, we were called to a report of a jet ski crashing into a pier at Gremista, Shetland.

“Emergency services attended and an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His family is aware.

“A 17-year-old male youth has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

