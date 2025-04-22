Swan’s 125th birthday plans revealed

The Swan under sail.

A weekend of celebrations have been planned next month for the 125th anniversary off the iconic sail training vessel, Swan‘s, first launch.

Plans kick off with the opening of a new special exhibition at Shetland Museum and Archives on Saturday, 3rd May.

Then, on Sunday, Swan will host an open day at Hay’s Dock (her “birthplace”) for the public to “tour the boat, share memories and learn about her storied past”.

Built by Hay & Company and launched in 1900, Swan was for the time the fleet’s largest herring fishing boat. Two world wars, a herring boom and one meticulous restoration later, she now runs as a sail training vessel under the stewardship of the Swan Trust.

“We invite everyone to help us celebrate Swan – a testament to Shetland’s seafaring spirit and its community resilience,” said the Swan Trust.

For all of the first week of May members of the public can book full and half day sailing trips online.