Gymnastics club looking to use former farm shop as training venue

The Mackenzies farm shop has been on the market since last summer.

A former farm shop could become a training venue for gymnasts.

Shetland Gymnastics Club has lodged a change of use application for the Mackenzies farm shop building in Cunningsburgh.

The club states in its application that it has been seeking new premises for some time.

With support from Sport Scotland, the club has identified the former farm shop as a suitable location for a leisure and training facility.

The proposal seeks to make minor alterations to the interior to create an open floor area for gymnastic equipment and activities.

The application states: “The proposals will offer a dedicated space for people across Shetland to participate in gymnastics.

“The club is committed to delivering inclusive programmes for all ages and abilities; however this potential is currently limited by the lack of a suitable venue.

“Securing this facility would provide a much-needed community asset, enabling the club to realise its full potential.

The club currently has more than 400 young people on its waiting list to join.

It is hosting a fundraising day at the Clickimin on Saturday from 1-4pm.

The farm shop first opened in 2017 but closed in 2023 and was put up for sale last summer.

At the time, it was seeking offers over £425,000.

Earlier this year, CW Johnson Plant Ltd (CWJ) expressed an interest in buying the site and relocating its business there.

The business also submitted a change of use application, which indicated the cafe would be reopened – but on a smaller scale.



