Roberts takes on fundraising cycling challenge

Ralph Roberts.

The former boss of NHS Shetland is taking on a major 1,200-mile cycling challenge.

Ralph Roberts, who moved from the isles to take on a role at NHS Borders, is fundraising for both health boards’ charities and Scotland’s mental health charity SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health).

Mr Roberts, who has recently retired, is planning to ride around 1,200 miles.

Starting in May, the route will take Mr Roberts all the way from Unst to Melrose in the Scottish Borders while visiting the most northerly, westerly, easterly, and southerly health centres in Scotland, as well as the headquarters of all the Scottish health boards.

“Having been given the opportunity of a very satisfying career by the NHS, after retiring I wanted to give something back and, having done a bit of cycling, thought this would be a good way of doing this, while also giving me the opportunity to improve my own health and enjoy the beauty of Scotland.

“I am also keen to raise some funds for charity and am delighted to be doing this in aid of SAMH as well as NHS Borders and NHS Shetland’s charities.

“I know how important it is that we increase our focus on mental health and wellbeing, both from my own challenges with mental wellbeing during my career, and how much more we can do as an NHS to support those in our communities who need our services.

“Having worked in NHS Borders and NHS Shetland, I am also delighted to be supporting their charities, who do valuable work supporting the local staff to provide even better services, with additional equipment, training and staff support.”