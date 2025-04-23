Headlines News

Roberts takes on fundraising cycling challenge

Shetland Times April 23, 2025 0
Roberts takes on fundraising cycling challenge
Ralph Roberts.

The former boss of NHS Shetland is taking on a major 1,200-mile cycling challenge.

Ralph Roberts, who moved from the isles to take on a role at NHS Borders, is fundraising for both health boards’ charities and Scotland’s mental health charity SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health).

Mr Roberts, who has recently retired, is planning to ride around 1,200 miles.

Starting in May, the route will take Mr Roberts all the way from Unst to Melrose in the Scottish Borders while visiting the most northerly, westerly, easterly, and southerly health centres in Scotland, as well as the headquarters of all the Scottish health boards.

“Having been given the opportunity of a very satisfying career by the NHS, after retiring I wanted to give something back and, having done a bit of cycling, thought this would be a good way of doing this, while also giving me the opportunity to improve my own health and enjoy the beauty of Scotland.

“I am also keen to raise some funds for charity and am delighted to be doing this in aid of SAMH as well as NHS Borders and NHS Shetland’s charities.

“I know how important it is that we increase our focus on mental health and wellbeing, both from my own challenges with mental wellbeing during my career, and how much more we can do as an NHS to support those in our communities who need our services.

“Having worked in NHS Borders and NHS Shetland, I am also delighted to be supporting their charities, who do valuable work supporting the local staff to provide even better services, with additional equipment, training and staff support.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.