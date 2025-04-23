Temporary works to town’s district heating, Sheap announces

SHEAP. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Household on district heating in Lerwick will be without heating or hot water overnight on Thursday, Shetland Heat Energy and Power announced.

The company announced the temporary interruption to supply this afternoon (Wednesday), which is a part of “essential maintenance” at its Gremista site.

Residents in the town can expect to be without either heating or hot water between 10pm on Thursday and 2am on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Sheap said: “This controlled shutdown is part of a scheduled maintenance work and it is not due to any fault or emergency.”

It added that it hoped to have the work completed as quickly as possible but would appreciate the message being passed on to elderly neighbours in the community.