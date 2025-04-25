In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 25th April) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Urgent repairs required for crumbling and cracking hospital

• Teenager tragically dies in jet ski accident

• EXCLUSIVE: Isles placed at back of water pipe replacement list

• EXCLUSIVE: Fears raised as meter switch deadline draws closer

• EXCLUSIVE: Council spends thousands on changes to scheme

• EXCLUSIVE: History of the Bonnie Isle’s lairds to be unveiled

• EXCLUSIVE: Two Whalsay women aim to promote dialect with grandmother’s books

• SPORT: All the action from the darts inter-county

Click here to get The Shetland Times delivered to your device every Friday morning.