Pupils from a ‘fantastic year group’ mark their final day before exams

April 25, 2025 0
Anderson High School pupils on their final day, Photo: Nick McCaffrey 

Anderson High School pupils have celebrated their last day together as a year group before exams.

The school’s S6 pupils gathered yesterday (Thursday) for photos to mark the occasion.

Pupils on their final day. Photo: Nick McCaffrey.
The AHS’s deputy headteacher Barney Redman said: “They have been a fantastic year group contributing to all aspects of the school community.

“Best wishes to all pupils in Shetland sitting exams this year.”

Their SQA exams began today and run until the end of May. 

