Distillery seeks licence extension to host whisky tasting sessions

April 26, 2025 0
Lerwick Distillery founder Martin Watt  pictured beside one of the copper stills. Photo: Daniel Shailer.

Lerwick Distillery has applied for a licence extension to host whisky tasting sessions.

The application, which will be heard at Monday’s licensing committee, says the extension would enable the distillery to offer “closed door, personal, premium sessions”.

It is envisaged one or two would be held each week.

The distillery’s licence currently permits it to sell alcohol for consumption on site between 11am and 7pm and off sales from 10am.

The application seeks to extend both times until 9pm.

The company is hoping to launch Shetland’s first single malt Scotch whisky – and has already produced a number of special editions blended locally.

