Urgent call for evidence to strike deal for ‘viable and prosperous’ fishing community

April 26, 2025 0
Whalsay pelagic trawler Zephyr. Photo: Ivan Reid

Fishing communities are being urged to share their views as part of plans secure a deal with the EU and support the sector’s future success.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael made the appeal as chairman of the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on fisheries.

The group has launched a call for evidence from the fishing industry and related stakeholders on their priorities for future fishing arrangements with the EU.

It is hoped the evidence will help steer parliamentary debate as the government negotiates the review of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, ahead of the “adjustment period” on fisheries ending in 2026.

Mr Carmichael said the fishing industry was “part of the fabric” of our coasts and islands.

“The future of this industry depends on a future fisheries deal with the EU that can support a viable and prosperous fishing community for years and indeed decades to come,” he added.

“This must be a priority for the government.

“We know that it is for our European counterparts, and we know that our counterparts are clear on their industry’s priorities.

“It is in our hands to drive the agenda and push the government to take our needs seriously.

“That is why the APPG on fisheries is seeking views of the industry and the wider community on future fishing arrangements.

“I would encourage everyone with an interest to take part so that we get a wide range of evidence and opinion – that is how we make the strongest possible case in parliament going forward.”

The call for evidence will remain open until Friday, 9th May.

Submissions can be made to [email protected].

