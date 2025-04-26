Wishart becomes godparent to Belarusian political prisoner

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart is calling for the release of a Belarusian political prisoner. Photo: Libereco

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart has become a godparent to a Belarusian political prisoner and is calling for her release.

Four MSPs have backed the #WeStandBYyou campaign led by the Libereco partnership for human rights.

Ms Wishart is using the campaign to call for for the release of Hanna Kurys.

Ms Kurys is a modern languages student who arrested in December last year, aged 21.

She was previously arrested for for distributing so-called “extremist” materials.

The student was later convicted of “insulting the president”, “Incitement to hatred”, “misuse of state symbols” and “discrediting of Belarus” (A

In February 2025, her name was added to the list of ‘extremists’.

It is not known how many years Hanna will now have to spend in the women’s colony in Homiel.

Ms Wishart said: ”I call for Hanna’s release, and the release of all Belarusian political prisoners.

”Hanna is a young student and recognised by human rights organisations as unjustly imprisoned and only detained for political reasons.

”Her young life should not be wasted in the overcrowded and inhumane conditions typical of Belarusian prisons.

”I support Hanna and her family and call for her release.”