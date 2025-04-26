News

Wishart becomes godparent to Belarusian political prisoner

April 26, 2025 0
Wishart becomes godparent to Belarusian political prisoner
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart is calling for the release of a Belarusian political prisoner. Photo: Libereco

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart has become a godparent to a Belarusian political prisoner and is calling for her release.

Four MSPs have backed the #WeStandBYyou campaign led by the Libereco partnership for human rights. 

Ms Wishart is using the campaign to call for for the release of Hanna Kurys.

Ms Kurys is  a modern languages student who arrested in December last year, aged 21.

She was previously arrested for for distributing so-called “extremist” materials.

The student was later convicted of “insulting the president”,  “Incitement to hatred”, “misuse of state symbols”  and “discrediting of Belarus” (A

In February 2025, her name was added to the list of ‘extremists’.

It is not known how many years Hanna will now have to spend in the women’s colony in Homiel.

Ms Wishart said: ”I call for Hanna’s release, and the release of all Belarusian political prisoners.

 ”Hanna is a young student and recognised by human rights organisations as unjustly imprisoned and only detained for political reasons.

 ”Her young life should not be wasted in the overcrowded and inhumane conditions typical of Belarusian prisons.

 ”I support Hanna and her family and call for her release.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.