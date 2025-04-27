Charity proposes new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists at ‘troublesome pinch point’ 

The site of the proposed path. Photo: Case Shetland,

A new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians has been proposed to improve safety around a “troublesome pinch point”.

Shetland charity Win Furt has put forward plans for the site near Strand loch in Tingwall.

The charity, whose name means means “to go or get outside” was set up to deliver on the calls for safer walking and cycling as were raised through a household survey several years ago.

The Tingwall, Whiteness and Weisdale Community Council asked people how they would like to see money from the Viking Energy windfarm – and safer transport was the “overwhelming answer”.

The proposed path would link two bus stops at the Laxfirth and Breiwick/Calliff junctions of the existing road, which runs beside the loch. A new bridge would be required where it crosses the outfall from the loch.

According to a supporting statement by Case Shetland, this section of road is considered to be a particular “pinch point” as there is no pavement and only a limited verge.

“The path would provide a link between the two settlements either side of the loch, allowing safe and convenient travel for pedestrians, cyclists and those with prams or buggies,” the statement adds.

The area in question is described in the report as being the “heart of a vibrant community” which includes the nearby Tingwall primary school, village hall and play park.

It said the population has grown significantly in recenty years with new housing schemes at Greenwell, Stura and Gaet-a-Gott, plus a number of new private residential dwellings.

“The local population has grown rapidly but much of the surrounding infrastructure has remained unchanged, which is putting it under increasing strain,” the report said.

“The traffic on the roads has increased, which is making it less and less attractive for those who want to get out and walk or cycle.

“This is a community with a large percentage of families with young children and what they want is access to safe and convenient routes on which to travel.

“This proposal aims to tackle the situation head on.”