Marathon runners raise tens of thousands for worthy causes

Team Jackson pictured before the London Marathon.

Shetland runners who took part in today’s (Sunday) London Marathon have already notched up tens of thousands of pounds for worthy causes.

Among those taking part in the capital were several local entrants who have achieved outstanding fundraising successes.

Jordan Thomason, Brett and Maurice Haining, Jordan Hunter, Dominic Mann, Joe Leask, Lowrie Simpson, Thea Groat and Scott Anderson were all running as part of “Team Jackson”.

The team took part in support of Jackson Haining – a young boy who was recently diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma, a severe form of childhood cancer.

They have raised more than £58,000 for the Children with Cancer UK charity.

Mr Thomason said on Facebook: “Thanks to everyone who has supported us along the way and donated to such a worthy cause.

“We are all humbled by people’s generosity.”

Friends and family of Iain Goodlad, who lost his life to suicide in March last year, also took part in the marathon in his memory.

Leonard and Andrew Goodlad and Kristoffer Thomason have raised more than £17,000 for Mind.

