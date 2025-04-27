News

Marathon runners raise tens of thousands for worthy causes

April 27, 2025 0
Marathon runners raise tens of thousands for worthy causes
Team Jackson pictured before the London Marathon. 

Shetland runners who took part in today’s (Sunday) London Marathon have already notched up tens of thousands of pounds for worthy causes.

Among those taking part in the capital were several local entrants who have achieved outstanding fundraising successes.

Jordan Thomason, Brett and Maurice Haining, Jordan Hunter, Dominic Mann, Joe Leask, Lowrie Simpson, Thea Groat and Scott Anderson were all running as part of “Team Jackson”.

The team took part in support of Jackson Haining – a young boy who was recently diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma, a severe form of childhood cancer.

They have raised more than £58,000 for the Children with Cancer UK charity.

Mr Thomason said on Facebook: “Thanks to everyone who has supported us along the way and donated to such a worthy cause.

“We are all humbled by people’s generosity.”

Friends and family of Iain Goodlad, who lost his life to suicide in March last year, also took part in the marathon in his memory.

Leonard and Andrew Goodlad and Kristoffer Thomason have raised more than £17,000 for Mind.

Visit the fundraising pages on the links above.

If you or anyone you know took part in the London Marathon, email [email protected] and we would be pleased to feature it in our coverage.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.