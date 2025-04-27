Young Fiddler of the Year is announced

Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year, Ami Grains. Photo: Tom Jamieson.

The Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year has been announced.

Vidlin lass Ami Grains was announced the 43rd Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year at Mareel auditorium last night (Saturday).

The 15-year-old Brae High School pupil took home the Frank Jamieson Memorial Trophy as well as both the trophies for the Open and Traditional competitions.

She was also awarded the Martin Laurenson Memorial trophy for the best played slow air.

Organisers said the competition was close between the six finalists on the night.

Four were in the running for the overall title as they were competing in both the open and traditional competitions.

The young musicians were: Lexi Tulloch, Winnie Johnston, Ami Grains and Maisy Nicolson.

Andrew Nicol and Sinead Jamieson were also finalists in the open competition.

The Senior Finalists (L-R Back) Sinead Jamieson, Andrew Nicol, Ami Grains, (L-R front) Lexi Tulloch, Maisy Nicolson, Winnie Johnston. Photo: Tom Jamieson.

Judges Mary Rutherford, Barry Nisbet and Laura Harrington said they faced a challenge in selecting winners.

Lexi Tulloch was awarded The Cat Gut and Ivory Trophy for the best played reel in her traditional set.

Richie Stein, 13, was winner of the Young Fiddler Intermediate, while Catherine Garson, 13, came second and Zara Nicolson, 12, came third.

Richie Stein, winner of the Young Fiddler Intermediate competition. Photo: Tom Jamieson.

Zara Nicolson won the traditional Intermediate with Richie Stein second and Julieanne Nicolson (12) third.

Catherine Garson was also awarded the Lell Robertson Memorial Trophy for the best played waltz.

Junior Young Fiddler went to eleven-year-old James Johnstone.

Mia Connell, 10, was second and Aoife Gray, 10, was third.

Mia Connell took home the Junior Traditional prize with James Johnstone second and Camryn Cheyney (10) third.

Rutherford, commenting after her third year as a judge, said: “It has been great to return and witness so many fiddlers consistently improve their performance to such a high standard.

“Ami was third two years ago, second last year and deserves to win this year as the development in her performance has been immense.”

Nisbet, who was returning for a second year, added: “It has been great to connect with the community of fiddlers and fiddle tutors where so much learning is going on and to witness clear progression at all levels.”

Harrington said: “There is so much talent and I am particularly impressed with the level of performance in the Junior competition. Some definite future stars will emerge.”

Andrew Nicol won the Junior Shetland Folk Society Tune Competition with his composition ‘Da Sea Road Jig’.

Christopher Brown was second with Da Gaada Stack Reel and Kristie Williamson was third with Daa’s 80th at Vailima.

The Senior Shetland Folk Society Tune Competition was won by Andy Kain with his slow air Laura.

Emma Leask was second with Melvyn’s 60th and Christine Hughson was third with Robbie’s Speedy Jig.

George Spence won the Best Reel in the Shetland Style with Grandad’s Reel.

Shetland Folk Society Secretary Valerie Watt said: “The standard of music has been outstanding this weekend and it great to see so many developing not just their music but their stage presence and confidence too.”

Organisers said that thanks to the Shetland Musical Heritage Trust senior and intermediate winners and runners up will receive free tuition at Shetland Fiddle Week in August run by Jenna Reid and Lynda Anderson.

Thanks also goes to the Shetland Musical Trust, Shetland Charitable Trust and Shetland Arts for financial support.