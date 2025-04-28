Car club grows with two new electric vans

The SIC's environment and transport committee chairwoman Moraig Lyall. Photo: SIC.

A car club has grown with two new electric vehicles.

Shetland Car Club announced today (Monday) the six-seater vans had joined its fleet – bringing its total tally to 10.

It comes just over a year after the SIC launched the initiative in partnership with Enterprise Car Club.

The trial has been been running for private and business use throughout Shetland, with vehicles stationed throughout Mainland to provide short-term hires, from as little as 30 minutes.

ZetTrans chairwoman Moraig Lyall said the club offered many benefits.

“It can help remove some of the barriers to accessing a vehicle,” she said.

“With the flexibility it offers, hopefully it might encourage households to think they can manage with just one car rather than two.

The scheme is part of the council’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions both for its own staff and operations, as well as helping the community.

It is aimed to help people access a car or cut down on the need for a second vehicle.

They can also be used for things like a house move, trip to the dump or for community groups and sports clubs to transport equipment.

The electric combi vans are funded by UK government agency Innovate UK.

They are stationed in Lerwick and will be moved to dedicated charge points at the Rural Energy Hub in Brae and at Islesburgh Community Centre in Lerwick.