Licence extension granted for distillery’s ‘premium’ whisky tasting sessions

April 28, 2025
Lerwick Distillery has been granted a licence extension to host whisky tasting sessions.

Members of licensing board today (Monday) granted the application without hesitation.

Depute convener Bryan Peterson proposed the application be granted, saying it seemed to be the “sensible thing to do”.

Mr Peterson suggested the proposed extension, which will grant alcohol to be served until 9pm, rather 7pm as the current licence permits.

The application said the extension would enable the distillery to offer “closed door, personal, premium sessions”.

It is envisaged one or two would be held each week.

Shetland Central member Catherine Hughson seconded the motion, saying it was good to see the business “begin to thrive”.

