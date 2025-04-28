Pair in court after police seize heroin worth £20k at ferry terminal

Lerwick ferry terminal.

Two people have charged after police seized heroin worth £20,000 at the Lerwick ferry terminal.

Officers recovered the Class A drug at around 7.30am yesterday (Sunday)

A man and woman from Kirkcaldy were arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

Appearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court today, Steven Davis, 41, and Natasha Leitch, 32, entered no plea, were committed for further examination and released on bail.

Detective inspector Calum Reid said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”