Update: Staney Hill road closed by police

Police are in attendance at the road near Staney Hill at the bottom of Ladies Drive.

Police have closed a road in Lerwick following an incident this afternoon.

Emergency services have attended the scene at Ladies Drive. A cyclist is understood to have been knocked off her bike. Police and ambulance were at the scene.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: We were made aware of concern for a woman in Ladies Drive, Lerwick. She was taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment.”

It added that the road is closed between junctions with North Road and Northstane.

Bus service operators expect the road to be closed until the morning.

R Robertson and Son said bus users should avoid the Staney Hill hall and Hoofields, with the town service unable to reach the area.

“Passengers are advised to use the Old North Road stop instead,” the operator said in a statement.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”