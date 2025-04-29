Board approves £10m of urgent work to repair crumbling hospital

Photo showing where core samples of the hospital were taken at ward three and maternity ward to investigate the condition of concrete. Photo: Mott Macdonald/NHS Shetland

NHS Shetland has today (Tuesday) approved £10m of work on the crumbling Gilbert Bain Hospital.

The essential works are expected to take place over the next two years, with completion anticipated during 2027.

During this time it is likely some departments and services may need to be temporarily relocated.

The work is hoped to ensure the hospital remains safe and fit for purpose for at least the next 10-15 years.

The decision by board members comes after a report into the hospital building revealed crumbling cement, severe cracks and leaning walls.

The 180-page report, which calls for immediate work – including the replacement of external walls.

The Shetland Times submitted a Freedom of Information request for a copy of the report, which was received with redactions last week.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart said it was “deeply concerning” and called on the Scottish government to ensure the urgent repairs did not mean further delays in investment for the new hospital.

According to the report, NHS Shetland became concerned with defects to the east wall of the four storey building following the flooding last February.

Water appeared to be entering through a lintel and spreading over the floor.

The survey reports have now confirmed that while the building remains structurally safe for continued use, extensive remedial work is required to preserve and maintain the hospital.

This work has been deemed essential to ensure the building remains “resilient, weather-tight, and functional” for years to come.

A project team, which includes NHS Shetland staff, a design team, contractors, and representatives from partner organisations, has been working together to plan the next stages.

The board is also engaging with the Scottish government, NHS Scotland Assure, and National Services Scotland to shape a detailed implementation plan based on the structural report recommendations.

Funding for this major project is being supported by the Scottish government through its capital investment plan.

Some preparatory work has already taken place, including the temporary relocation of the outpatients department and the installation of scaffolding. These early steps are helping prepare for the more substantial work ahead.

The board has sought to reassure the community that any changes to services or access will be communicated clearly and well in advance and that maintaining full service capacity for the duration of the work is a priority.

Board chairman Gary Robionsoin said: “We want to reassure everyone that the hospital remains structurally safe and operational. The work we are undertaking is about repairing our hospital and bringing it up to an acceptable standard, ensuring the building continues to serve our community for a number of years.

“While some disruption is unavoidable, we are planning carefully to minimise the impact on patients and staff.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and patience of the community as we move through this important phase.”

“We want to thank our community for their continued patience and support as we carry out this vital work.”

For more information or updates as the project progresses, please visit the NHS Shetland website.



