Plea for folk to be ‘kind and courteous’ to health staff amid sustained pressure

Health board chairman Gary Robinson.

The health board chairman has urged people to be “kind and courteous” to staff amid severe challenges facing the organisation.

Gary Robinson opened this morning’s board meeting with a speech highlighting the “sustained pressure” facing the health and care system in recent months.

Earlier this month, senior health officials warned that the Gilbert Bain Hospital was operating at its highest level of emergency escalation with “wave upon wave” of patients.

A surge in respiratory illness saw services stretched as staff worked 12-hour shifts to keep on top of the crisis.

Mr Robinson said there had been a “number of combined issues” which had been well documented.

Additionally, staff have faced additional challenge with the need for structural works to be carried out on the building, including replacing external walls.

“I would again wish to formally note the board’s gratitude for the ongoing flexibility and professionalism of staff who continue to focus on offering excellent services to patients.

“I would also like to reflect on how essential it is that despite the pressure we remain kind and courteous to one another recognising the value that everyone brings to the wider system.”

Mr Robinson said there would be further discussions about the hospital works during a closes session of the board meeting.”

This is necessary due to the commercial sensitivity of the information being discussed,” he said.

“We are however committed to updating staff and public about the next steps as soon as we can following the meeting.”