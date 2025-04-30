Cycling for the Scottish Samaritans fundraiser launched

Neil Beattie wants to get his mum off his back.

Neil Beattie, a team leader with the council, will attempt to cycle between every Scottish Branch of the Samaritans this summer to raise money for the suicide-prevention charity.

Starting in late July, Mr Beattie expects the journey will take him two weeks – covering roughly 1,200 miles and racking up more elevation than Mount Everest.

Marathon cycling is no stranger to Mr Beattie, who has in the past wheeled across Vietnam and from Lands End to John O’ Groats. The inspiration for this adventure came in part from his Scottish cycles.

“It always amazes me when you cross a bridge there’s always a little Samaritans sign,” he said. “So I just thought I’d give it a go.”

The idea for this ride also came from a little closer to home.

“My mum used to be regional director for the Samaritans in Scotland, and she’d asked me a few times,” he said. “If I raise enough my mum might stop badgering me!”

You can support the cycle through Mr Beattie’s fundraising page here.

The route starts in Lerwick, catches the Northlink south and hits (in order) - Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Falkirk, Edinburgh, Selkirk, Dumfries, Hamilton, Glasgow, Kilmarnock, Greenock, Stornoway, Elgin, Inverness and Thurso – before hoping back aboard to Orkney and completing the loop.

On his way Mr Beattie will be camping out some nights and staying with Samaritans when he can.

Founded in 1959, Scottish Samaritans now field 60,000 hours of calls on average every year.

If you are feeling isolated or need support you can speak to a Samaritan anonymously by calling 116 123. Calls are not routed locally.